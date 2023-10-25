ISP: 19-Year-Old Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Randolph County early Tuesday evening.

Randolph County Sheriff’s deputies learned of an overdose a few minutes before 5 p.m. But, when they got to a home on East Elm Street in Union City (New Pittsburg), they learned that the man who had overdosed had already left.

Officers soon found their man, identified as 19-year-old Brayden Barnhouse, near Main and First streets.

That’s when they say he pulled out a handgun and fired at them, so they shot him in return. He died at the scene.

One of the two deputies involved got a “superficial wound,” but he did not have to go to the hospital. Both he and the other officer will be on administrative leave while State Police investigate.

Earlier that day, another person had been shot by Indy Metro Police. They survived and were taken to the hospital in critical condition.