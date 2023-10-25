ISP: 19-Year-Old Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Randolph County early Tuesday evening.
Randolph County Sheriff’s deputies learned of an overdose a few minutes before 5 p.m. But, when they got to a home on East Elm Street in Union City (New Pittsburg), they learned that the man who had overdosed had already left.
Officers soon found their man, identified as 19-year-old Brayden Barnhouse, near Main and First streets.
That’s when they say he pulled out a handgun and fired at them, so they shot him in return. He died at the scene.
One of the two deputies involved got a “superficial wound,” but he did not have to go to the hospital. Both he and the other officer will be on administrative leave while State Police investigate.
Earlier that day, another person had been shot by Indy Metro Police. They survived and were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
-
Baby Girl Born Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium
-
Indiana High School Marching Band State Finalists Set For October 28th.
-
This Indiana college town ranks in the top 9 in the country
-
Indy Mayor Hogsett Discusses Where He was During 2020 Riots, Jefferson Shreve Responds
-
Kendall And Casey
-
Indiana resort in the running for Best Snow Tubing in the country
-
Tony Dungy Returns to Indy: Speaking on Leadership and Goals
-
Police K-9 Disarms Suspect Who Tried Running From Police In Muncie