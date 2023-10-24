Person Shot by Police Near Frederick Douglass Park

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police say a suspect is in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting early this morning near Frederick Douglass Park.

Officers say they tried to pull the person over on East 25th Street, but they decided to drive away instead. Eventually, they crashed near 25th and Columbia.

IMPD says the driver crashed his car into a pole. He then exited the vehicle and ran to hide in a tree.

“The officer requested additional officers to come to the scene,” said Deputy Chief Kendale Adams. “Additional officers came to the scene and after several minutes eventually found the suspect found the suspect in a tree.”

25th Street was closed from Yanes to Dr. Andrew J Brown for several hours. IMPD said there was no threat to the community.

Adams said officers told the man not to reach into his pockets while sitting in the tree.

“At some point, the suspect made a comment that he was going into his pocket, ‘Kill me,” Adams said.

“It’s concerning with both the police and the community,” said Adams. “Officers who have to go through this experience. Officers who have to go through what no one would want. When people decide to disobey a lawful order or the direction of an officer, it can lead to this.”

IMPD has not released the name of the suspect.