Shoulder Surgery Successful for Colts QB Anthony Richardson

Published on October 25, 2023

Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars

Source: Perry Knotts / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts fans may be relieved to know that rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson is now healing from a successful shoulder surgery.

Team owner Jim Irsay Tweeted Tuesday that Richardson underwent a “long procedure” in Los Angeles, and he is now “doing well and thanks everyone for the support.” It is not clear when he will resume play.

The rookie quarterback has not played many professional games during his time with the Colts, due to various injuries. In his absence, Gardner Minshew has filled the role, helping the team win games against rivals like the Baltimore Ravens.

The Colts most recently played the Cleveland Browns, where they lost by just one point. Many attributed this loss to poor officiating, with Irsay saying the National Football League even admitted to making mistakes.

Anthony Richardson Indianapolis Colts

Source: Indianapolis Colts / Indianapolis Colts

In his Tuesday Twitter post, Irsay wrote that the NFL “understands that they did not make the correct calls.” He called for the league to “institute Instant Replay for all calls…in the last two minutes of All Games.”

Up next, the Colts will play the New Orleans Saints Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Willie Snead running around Bobby Okereke

Source: (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

