“Women’s Day Off” Highlights Gender Disparities in Iceland

REYKJAVIK, Iceland — Women and non-binary people around Iceland went on strike Tuesday, in an effort to protest gender inequality and pay gaps.

This protest, known as the Women’s Day Off, was first organized in 1975. People in a variety of careers chose to participate this year, including Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir.

Women’s Day Off encourages women and non-binary individuals to avoid most work for the day, including chores. Some businesses, especially those with primarily female workforces, close or alter their schedules.

Iceland is considered one of the most gender-equal countries in the world, which likely plays a role in how its leaders respond to remaining discrepancies and targeted violence.

Activists note that women are on the receiving end of violence more often than men. They also say certain roles are still expected to be filled by women, including in the home and in childcare.

Since the strike was first held, the country’s government has passed laws aimed at creating a more equal and inclusive culture. Some information about employee pay must be made public, to hold companies accountable.

