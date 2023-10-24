Listen Live
Local News

Pacers Player Visits Babies in NICU

Published on October 24, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Image of Obi Toppin Visiting NICU

Source: Peyton Manning Children’s NICU / Peyton Manning Children’s NICU

INDIANAPOLIS — While staying in the hospital is never fun, one Pacers player helped babies at the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital get in the Halloween spirit.

Power forward Obi Toppin recently visited families and their babies at the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). While he was there, he signed basketballs, gave away Halloween treat bags, and more.

About the NICU staff, he said, “They’re amazing people, amazing people. Without them this wouldn’t be possible.”

Related Stories

With Halloween just one week away, some of the children currently staying in the NICU will not be able to make it home for the holiday. Because of this, neonatologist Dr. Reisha Patel said, “It’s nice for us to show them that we care about them, and we appreciate them.”

The neonatal unit is going to expand next year, when the hospital opens its new Women and Children’s Tower. Learn more here.

Image of Obi Toppin Visiting NICU

Source: Peyton Manning Children’s NICU / Peyton Manning Children’s NICU

SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Health Local News - Sports Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Relief Topic - Celebrity News Topic - Community Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close