Pacers Player Visits Babies in NICU

INDIANAPOLIS — While staying in the hospital is never fun, one Pacers player helped babies at the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital get in the Halloween spirit.

Power forward Obi Toppin recently visited families and their babies at the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). While he was there, he signed basketballs, gave away Halloween treat bags, and more.

About the NICU staff, he said, “They’re amazing people, amazing people. Without them this wouldn’t be possible.”

With Halloween just one week away, some of the children currently staying in the NICU will not be able to make it home for the holiday. Because of this, neonatologist Dr. Reisha Patel said, “It’s nice for us to show them that we care about them, and we appreciate them.”

The neonatal unit is going to expand next year, when the hospital opens its new Women and Children’s Tower. Learn more here.