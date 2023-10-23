Listen Live
Reports: Hamas Releases Two Hostages

Published on October 23, 2023

GAZA — Two more hostages have been released by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

According to multiple reports, Hamas said it released the hostages Monday “on humanitarian grounds.” The hostages were identified as two Israeli women.

Their release follows the release of two American hostages on Friday.

Israeli leaders say Hamas is holding more than 200 people hostage as fighting between the two sides continues.

