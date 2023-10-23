Baby Girl Born Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS — While the Colts did not come away from Sunday’s game with a win, one football fan celebrated the birth of a baby at Lucas Oil Stadium.
She may be the youngest fan ever to attend a professional football game. A baby girl was born during the face-off between the Indianapolis Colts and the Cleveland Browns.
The girl – who is related to Hoosier and Cleveland Browns player David Bell – was born around 1:20 p.m. Thankfully, medics were able to help her mother deliver her safely.
It is not clear if she will share her name with any football legends.
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
-
This Indiana college town ranks in the top 9 in the country
-
Pro-Palestine Rally Set for Thursday on Monument Circle
-
Former Greenwood Police Officer Found Dead at Park
-
Price is Right Live Coming to Nashville, Indiana.
-
Inside Thursday's Pro-Palestine Rally in Downtown Indianapolis, Both Sides Speak
-
Kendall And Casey
-
Six Indiana Small Cities Make List of Top 30 in America.
-
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.