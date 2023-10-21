Rutgers Dominates Indiana 31-14, Hoosiers Remain Winless in Big Ten

BLOOMINGTON, IND — Rutgers delivered a solid performance as they beat Indiana 31-14, clinching their sixth win. This win is significant as it marks the first time since 2014 that the Scarlett Knights have won six games, making the team bowl-eligible. Some players drenched head coach Greg Schiano with Gatorade to celebrate the victory.

The Indiana Hoosiers have an overall record of 2-5 and are 0-4 in the conference. They have lost 11 out of their last 12 conference games. Saturday’s loss ended their hopes of making it to a bowl game and extended their losing streak to three games. Since 2021, their record against FBS opponents stands at 2-21.

In the first quarter, with 11:28 remaining, Brendan Sorsby, Indiana’s starting quarterback, connected with Omar Cooper Jr. for a 35-yard touchdown on their first possession. Sorsby completed 15 of 31 passes, throwing for 136 yards and two touchdowns, one passing.

IU’s newly implemented offensive scheme faced challenges in putting up points. Saturday’s loss marked the fourth game of the season they failed to accumulate over 300 yards.

Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns.

The home crowd booed the Indiana team during the game’s second quarter. In 2021, Head Coach Tom Allen had signed a seven-year extension. If the university decides to terminate his contract, they will owe him $20 million as a buyout fee.

Indiana will travel to face Penn State next Saturday.