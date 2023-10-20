NWS: Milder Temperatures and Drier Conditions Expected for Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Today, cloudy conditions with scattered showers and temperature will stay around the mid-50s. There’s a 50% chance of rain. Tonight is mostly cloudy, with isolated showers in the evening with a 20% chance of rain.

Saturday, it will be partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy later in the day. There’s a 50% chance of showers, with highs in the upper 50s. It will be partly cloudy on Saturday night, with a chance of showers in the evening. The temperature will drop to the upper 30s. There’s a 50% chance of rain.

Sunday is mostly sunny, with highs in the lower 50s. It is mostly clear at night, with areas of frost after midnight. The temperature will drop to the lower 30s.

The Climate Prediction Center of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has unveiled its winter forecast for the 2023-24 season. The forecast for central Indiana suggests that temperatures are expected to be higher than usual from December to February. Additionally, the forecast predicts that Indiana will likely experience less precipitation than usual during this period.