Colts Defensive Tackle Suspended for 6 Games for Violating NFL’s PED Policy

INDIANAPOLIS–Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart has been suspended for the next six games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Stewart is being suspended without pay, so he’ll forfeit six paychecks from his $9.285 million base salary. That’s $3.095 million. He is also in the final year of a three-year, $30.75 million extension he signed in November 2020. That makes him a free agent at the end of the season.

On Instagram, Stewart issued an apology:

I want to apologize to the National Football League, the Colts organization, my teammates, our fans and my family. I was surprised and disappointed to learn I had violated the policy. I respect the integrity of the game and would never purposely put myself or the team in this kind of situation. I am responsible for what I put in my body, and I should have taken the proper steps to educate myself. I will learn from this moving forward, and I will take the appropriate measures to ensure this never happens again.

Stewart is not eligible to return to the active roster until Dec. 4 following the Colts’ week 13 game at Tennessee.

The Colts took Stewart in the fourth round of the NFL Draft in 2017. So far in 2023, Stewart has had 20 tackles, including 2 for loss and 5 hits on the quarterback during all 6 of his starts.