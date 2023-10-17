Listen Live
ESPN: Colts Owner Says Richardson’s Season is “Probably” Over

Published on October 17, 2023

NFL: OCT 15 Colts at Jaguars

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indianapolis Colts are likely to be without their first round pick for the remainder of the season.

According to ESPN, the Colts Owner Jim Irsay said that quarterback Anthony Richardson is “probably” going to miss the rest of the regular season and could have shoulder surgery in the next week or so.

Richardson ended up with an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder during the second quarter of the Colts win over the Tennessee Titans.

Indy is tied for second in the AFC South with a record of 3-3 and will host the Cleveland Browns this Sunday.

