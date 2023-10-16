Indiana Hoosiers Try To Figure Out Quarterback Situation

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The Indiana Hoosier football team is trying to figure out its quarterback situation before this Saturday’s game against Rutgers.

Center Grove graduate Tayven Jackson and Brendan Sorsby have both split time at the position, including this past Saturday against #2 Michigan, which ended in a 52-7 loss for Indiana. Jackson threw two interceptions and had 52 yards passing. Sorsby completed 6 of 15 passes for 44 yards.

“Both of them did good things. Both of them made some mistakes. So we’ll make a decision. When we make this decision this week, that person will be the guy. So I’m not going to rotate back and forth,” said Hoosier Head Football Coach Tom Allen in a news conference Monday morning.

There is also the possibility of Dexter Williams being in the mix for Indiana this year as well. Williams injured his knee in the last game of the regular season against Purdue in 2022. He’s been recovering ever since.

“Dexter is progressing. Each week he’s grown in his ability to be ready. He obviously dressed and was ready to be in an emergency situation if need be. So yeah, he’s getting closer and closer,” said Allen.

Williams led Indiana to a 39-31 win in overtime against Michigan State in November of last year.

“You just want to see more consistency. That’s the key,” said Allen.

Jackson is a redshirt freshman who transferred to Indiana from Tennessee. He’s also the brother of former Indiana Hoosier basketball player Trayce Jackson-Davis, who’s now in the NBA.

Sorsby is also a redshirt freshman. He’s from Denton, Texas.

Indiana is 2-4. They face 5-2 Rutgers on Saturday at noon.