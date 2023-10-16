18-Year-Old Arrested for Nine Different Robbery Cases

INDIANAPOLIS — He’s believed to be involved in at least nine robberies dating back to this summer. Now, he’s in the hands of the law.

Tyler Teague, 18, was arrested Sunday and charged with in nine different robberies across the city of Indianapolis. Police finally tracked down Teague Sunday after a reported robbery at a Family Dollar on East New York Street. Witnesses gave police information that helped them identify Teague and find him around South Audubon Road.

Teague made a run for it, say police. IMPD K9 and SWAT officers eventually tracked him down.

Detectives believe Teague is responsible for the following robberies:

• Dollar General, 8760 Southeastern Ave; July 21st

• Dollar General, 8323 E Washington St; July 27th

• Dollar General, 1801 S Emerson Ave; August 11th

• Walgreens, 6745 Southport Rd; August 15th

• CVS, 7935 Brookville Rd; September 19th

• Walgreens, 11025 E Washington St; September 25th

• Dollar General, 2509 Albany St; October 6th

• Walgreens, 5095 E Thompson St; October 7th

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision.