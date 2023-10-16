Iran Makes a Statement

Iran, a country that is a longtime ally of Hamas, had a statement of warning and caution for Israel on Sunday.

“Iran’s armed forces will not engage, provided that the Israeli apartheid does not dare to attack Iran, its interests, and nationals. The resistance front can defend itself.” Those were the words of Iranians on Sunday.

The Biden Administration is currently saying that there is no evidence supporting the idea that the Iranians have been supporting Hamas during their attacks on Israel. President Biden was on “60 Minutes” Sunday night and said, “I don’t want to get into classified information. But to be very blunt with you, there is no clear evidence of that,” when asked about Iran being behind the attacks on Israel.

Questions are being raised about their involvement in the Hamas attacks due to their past support of the terrorist group. The Iranians have given the Hamas longstanding funding and training to their militants Without the help of the Iranians, Hamas could not exist the way that it does now.

This is a potential development people will continue to monitor. Do not forget that earlier this year, President Biden sent Iran $6 billion. If they did have a hand in Hamas’ attack on Israel, then there is a decent chance that Biden indirectly funded the attack.

