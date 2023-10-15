Purdue Can’t Overcome Third Ranked Ohio State, Lose Fifth Home Game This Season

WEST LAFAYETTE — The Purdue Boilermakers were unable to overcome the odds yesterday against the Ohio State Buckeyes, only putting up one touchdown in their 41 – 7 losing effort.

Ohio State controlled the entirety of the game, with Purdue’s defense unable to stop the Buckeyes at any point throughout the night. Ohio State would score 34 unanswered points before the Boilermakers were finally able to get on the scoreboard.

Quarterback Hudson Card took better care of the ball this week compared to the team’s previous losing effort to the Iowa Hawkeyes, as he did not commit any turnovers. However he struggled to move the ball down field only completing 13 passes on 32 attempts.

Running back Devin Mockobee was a bright spot in the black and gold offense as he had 110 yard rushed on 18 carries. That was about it however as the other four ball carriers in the game would combine for only 13 total rushing yards across 17 combined carries.

Purdue is now 1 – 3 in conference play. Despite Illinois having the better overall record the Boilermakers still sit above them in the Big Ten Western Conference standings since they beat the Fighting Illini earlier in the year. The team now has a week off to recover and revamp their game plan before traveling to play the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, Oct. 28th at noon.