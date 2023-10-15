Is John Fetterman becoming a sympathetic figure?

You’ve heard the viral clip of John Fetterman making the rounds on social media where he tips his hand to the obvious fact that America isn’t ‘sending their best and brightest’ to Washington DC . . . obviously the case since they sent John Fetterman to the Senate, in effect becoming the butt of his own joke.

But that’s not where the story ends, in a surprising twist the rest of his exchange with Stephen Colbert was shockingly charming. (I know, I was totally caught off guard by this as well.) In this segment of Saturday Night on the Circle we explore Fetterman’s appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert which begs the question if the Republican strategy of centering criticism around Fetterman’s health is inadvertently playing into the hands of Democrats.

