Listen Live
Kendall And Casey

NASA Scientist Eric Christian Discusses The ‘Ring of Fire’ Eclipse

Published on October 13, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Ring of Fire Solar Eclipse

Source: Ayush Karanwal / Getty

On October 14th, a partial solar eclipse referred to as a “ring of fire” will be visible across most of the Americas for the first time since 2012.

The “ring of fire” is an annular solar eclipse, which occurs when the moon is farthest away from the Earth. That distance means it won’t be a total eclipse because the moon will not block out all of the sun’s light. Instead, a “ring of fire” will be created in the sky when the eclipse reaches its peak.

Related Stories

NASA Senior Research Scientist Dr. Eric Christian joined the Kendall & Casey Show to discuss the annular solar eclipse and when you can see this rare sighting.

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close