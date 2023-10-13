NASA Scientist Eric Christian Discusses The ‘Ring of Fire’ Eclipse

On October 14th, a partial solar eclipse referred to as a “ring of fire” will be visible across most of the Americas for the first time since 2012.
The “ring of fire” is an annular solar eclipse, which occurs when the moon is farthest away from the Earth. That distance means it won’t be a total eclipse because the moon will not block out all of the sun’s light. Instead, a “ring of fire” will be created in the sky when the eclipse reaches its peak.
NASA Senior Research Scientist Dr. Eric Christian joined the Kendall & Casey Show to discuss the annular solar eclipse and when you can see this rare sighting.
