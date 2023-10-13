NWS: Showers, Cloudy Skies, and Possible Thunderstorms Ahead

INDIANAPOLIS — Expect mostly cloudy conditions with highs in the lower 70s. There will be showers in the evening, followed by showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Tomorrow, expect showers throughout the day with a near-steady temperature in the mid-50s. The chance of rain is near 100 percent.

Saturday night will be cloudy, with showers mainly in the evening. The chance of rain is 90 percent.

On Sunday, the weather is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. There is a 20 percent possibility of rain. Sunday night will also be mostly cloudy, with a slight chance of showers in the evening. The temperature will drop to the lower 40s, and there is a 20 percent chance of rain.