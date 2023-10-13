NWS: Showers, Cloudy Skies, and Possible Thunderstorms Ahead

INDIANAPOLIS — Expect mostly cloudy conditions with highs in the lower 70s. There will be showers in the evening, followed by showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Tomorrow, expect showers throughout the day with a near-steady temperature in the mid-50s. The chance of rain is near 100 percent.
Saturday night will be cloudy, with showers mainly in the evening. The chance of rain is 90 percent.
On Sunday, the weather is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. There is a 20 percent possibility of rain. Sunday night will also be mostly cloudy, with a slight chance of showers in the evening. The temperature will drop to the lower 40s, and there is a 20 percent chance of rain.
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
-
Six Indiana Small Cities Make List of Top 30 in America.
-
Indiana Police Superintendent Carter is Upset with Indianapolis
-
This Indiana college town ranks in the top 9 in the country
-
Former Greenwood Police Officer Found Dead at Park
-
Pro-Palestine Rally Set for Thursday on Monument Circle
-
Two Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Indiana
-
Price is Right Live Coming to Nashville, Indiana.
-
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.