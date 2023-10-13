Sheriff: Crash in Rural Greenwood Leaves One Dead, Two Injured

GREENWOOD, IND — A crash in rural Greenwood on Thursday evening killed a man and injured two others.
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to reports of a crash with severe injuries around 7:02 p.m. in the 700 block of North Five Points Road.
Deputies found two vehicles with three people trapped after a head-on collision. A preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Accord, driven by Sukhwinder Singh, swerved into the opposite lane, crashing into a Cadillac Escalade.
Singh died from his injuries at the hospital. The driver of the Cadillac, a 52-year-old Indianapolis man, and his 52-year-old female passenger suffered severe injuries and were transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital.
The investigation remains ongoing, with standard procedures including blood draws conducted on both drivers, per Indiana State law.
