Two People Killed In Fall From Apartment Building In West Lafayette

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. –Two people were found dead Wednesday night after police say they fell from an apartment building near Purdue University.
Just after 9 p.m., West Lafayette police and fire crews responded to a report of two people unresponsive in the 100 block of Pierce Street in the alley behind Campus Edge Apartments.
Despite first responders and a bystander’s life-saving measures, both “subjects” were pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
West Lafayette Police Department Cpt. Adam Ferguson said in a statement, “Preliminary information appears to indicate that the two died after a fall from the Campus Edge apartment building. The exact circumstances surrounding the fall remain under investigation.”
Investigators believe it was an isolated incident, and there is no apparent danger to the public.
The immediate families of the victims have been notified. However, the names are being withheld at this time. The exact cause and manner of death will be released by the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office.
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
-
Six Indiana Small Cities Make List of Top 30 in America.
-
Indiana Police Superintendent Carter is Upset with Indianapolis
-
Former Greenwood Police Officer Found Dead at Park
-
This Indiana college town ranks in the top 9 in the country
-
Two Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Indiana
-
Price is Right Live Coming to Nashville, Indiana.
-
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.
-
$2 Million and $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Indiana