More Than Half of All Voters Say They Will Vote For Trump

More than half of all voters said they will for vote for Donald Trump in the 2024 election regardless of who he’s running against and who his running mate is, according to the latest Rasmussen poll.
According to the poll, Trump wins the election going away with 53% of the vote from the survey of likely voters, including 38% who said they are “very likely” to vote for him. That is compared to 43% who are “unlikely” to vote for Trump against a generic opponent, including 34% who said they are “not at all likely” to cast their vote for him.
Further, Trump garnered 30% of Democrats who said they are “somewhat” to “very likely” to vote for him, as well as 50% of Black voters. Predictably, 80% of Republicans said they would vote for him.
Among unaffiliated voters, 50% said they are “somewhat likely” to vote for Trump.
In two other surveys released Tuesday, Trump leads President Joe Biden in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup by 4 points in The Messenger/HarrisX poll, and Biden leads Trump by 1 point in the Morning Consult poll.
