President Biden Speaks About Situation in Israel

WASHINGTON — President Biden is calling the attacks by Hamas on Israel “an act of sheer evil.”
While speaking from the White House, Biden said more than 1,000 civilians have been “slaughtered” in Israel since Saturday, when the terrorist group launched a surprise attack.
At least 14 American citizens have been killed, and some American citizens are among those being held hostage by Hamas.
The president reaffirmed U.S. support for Israel and said his administration is working to send additional military assistance to the country.
American planes are expected to land in Israel in the days ahead. When Congress returns, Biden plans to ask lawmakers to take urgent action on the “national security requirements” of critical U.S. allies.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken will also travel to Israel this week to show U.S. support for the country. He’s expected to arrive Thursday to meet with senior Israeli officials.
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
-
Six Indiana Small Cities Make List of Top 30 in America.
-
Indiana Police Superintendent Carter is Upset with Indianapolis
-
Two Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Indiana
-
Former Greenwood Police Officer Found Dead at Park
-
Be Careful When Shopping At Temu
-
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.
-
Price is Right Live Coming to Nashville, Indiana.
-
$2 Million and $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Indiana