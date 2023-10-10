Odinism & More Court Filings – The Latest Drama in the Delphi Murders Case

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — The Delphi murders case continues to get messier, both publicly and behind the scenes.

Tuesday, the Carroll County Prosecutor’s Office filed several motions in court: arguably the most significant is Prosecutor Nick McLeland’s insistence that there’s no reason to move suspect Richard Allen out of the state prison in Westville.

Richard Allen was arrested nearly one year ago for the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German in 2017. Since then, the case has taken sharp turns and had several wild accusations thrown out in public.

Allen’s legal team now claims the girls were killed by a group of Odinists as part of a ritual, and that the sheriff’s office suppressed that information to make sure they could arrest Allen. Allen’s legal team also claims he’s being treated like a prisoner of war by inmates and prison guards and should be moved for his safety.

Prosecutor McLeland claims Allen is “in no way being treated less fairly than anyone else in that facility. He is certainly not being treated less fairly than a convicted person in that facility.”

McLeland did admit in court filings that prison staff were asked to remove Odinism badges, or badges that could be linked to Odinism, back in September. Part of McLeland’s court filing included affidavits from three employees and a warden, who all claimed Richard Allen has not been mistreated.

The prosecution says the inmate who wrote to Special Judge Fran Gull, claiming Allen had been abused by inmates and staff, has a history of making outrageous claims, and that he himself is in prison for child molestation.

Special Judge Gull has previously denied the defense’s request to move Allen, and she has plenty of other decisions to make in the coming months.

The defense wants Allen moved, evidence suppressed, and for the entire court proceeding to be broadcast live by news media.

The prosecution wants everything, and everyone kept quiet and behind closed doors, away from the public’s eye.

The trial is supposed to begin in January, but it’s far from guaranteed that it will actually happen as scheduled.