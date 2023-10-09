Former Greenwood Police Officer Found Dead at Park

GREENWOOD, Ind.–A former Greenwood and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer was found dead at a park Sunday morning.
The Greenwood Police Department says they found Zane Hennig unresponsive in the parking lot of Craig Park, which is at the intersection of South Madison Avenue and County Road 900 North and right next to Our Lady of Greenwood School.
The Johnson County Coroner says they do not expect foul play, but a medical examination and toxicology report are both pending.
Hennig was hired by Greenwood Police on June 7, 2021 and resigned on August 10, 2023. He also previously worked for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Hennig was also one of three officers who resigned after being accused of violating the department’s “information technology use policy.”
The other two officers who resigned are Jacob Hagist and Tyler Kintzele. Two other officers, Elijah Allen and Sam Bowen, could face termination.
The Greenwood Police Merit Commission will meet October 11 at 5 p.m. to make a decision about the employment of Bowen. The Commission will hear Allen’s case on October 30.
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
-
Six Indiana Small Cities Make List of Top 30 in America.
-
Indiana Police Superintendent Carter is Upset with Indianapolis
-
Two Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Indiana
-
Be Careful When Shopping At Temu
-
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.
-
Take a bite out of this! Indiana orchard ranked in top 10 in the country.
-
$2 Million and $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Indiana
-
Three Bedford Police Officers Shoot and Kill Man After Chase