Irvington Monkey escapes because he cannot find food in the Irvington Food Desert

Momo the Monkey (otherwise known as ‘Furious George’) garnered national attention in the news after he escaped from his Eastside owner and spent more than a day on the lam. Fortunately he was recaptured by Indianapolis Animal Services who are caring for the animal while authorities decide if he should be released back to the care of his owner.

Some members of the Irvington community in particular took a shine to this story and claimed Momo the Monkey as a sort of town mascot dubbed the ‘Irvington Monkey’ even though the monkey was never seen in the neighborhood and was ultimately captured more than 5 miles away. This is an interesting dichotomy when some Irvington residents revel in the self-assigned definition as a “food desert” in the city of Indianapolis because the nearest supermarket is 1.2 miles away.

According to the USDA a “food desert” is:

“A tract in which at least 100 households are located more than one-half mile from the nearest supermarket and have no vehicle access; or at least 500 people, or 33 percent of the population, live more than 20 miles from the nearest supermarket, regardless of vehicle availability.”

Saturday Night on the Circle host Ethan Hatcher lives in the neighborhood and balks at the definition of “food desert” for the neighborhood, tune into this week’s show as he epically goes off the rails in a rant about the opulence of modern life.

Catch the show in its entirety and older shows here:

Watch the show in its entirety on YouTube: