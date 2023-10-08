Irvington Monkey escapes because he cannot find food in the Irvington Food Desert

Momo the Monkey (otherwise known as ‘Furious George’) garnered national attention in the news after he escaped from his Eastside owner and spent more than a day on the lam. Fortunately he was recaptured by Indianapolis Animal Services who are caring for the animal while authorities decide if he should be released back to the care of his owner.
Saturday Night on the Circle host Ethan Hatcher lives in the neighborhood and balks at the definition of “food desert” for the neighborhood, tune into this week’s show as he epically goes off the rails in a rant about the opulence of modern life.
Catch the show in its entirety and older shows here:
Watch the show in its entirety on YouTube:
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
-
Six Indiana Small Cities Make List of Top 30 in America.
-
Indiana Police Superintendent Carter is Upset with Indianapolis
-
Two Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Indiana
-
Be Careful When Shopping At Temu
-
Take a bite out of this! Indiana orchard ranked in top 10 in the country.
-
Bob Dylan Performs Unannounced Set at Farm Aid 2023 in Noblesville
-
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.
-
$2 Million and $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Indiana