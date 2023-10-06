Indy Eyewitness Talks About Finding A Monkey On The Loose

There was a bit of monkey business going on around the eastside of Indy the last 24 hours.

Momo the monkey jumped the fence of his owner’s home to go on an adventure of his own.

Wednesday evening IMPD and IACS searched for Momo near his home along Mitthoefer Road. Social media lit up with sightings around the area where the patas monkey roamed. Thursday morning, friend of the show Alana Sheets and her family spotted the monkey in their yard.

Sheets told Hammer and Nigel after Momo made his appearance in her yard she called authorities. She and the neighbors followed the monkey until officers were in enroute.

Related Stories Monkey Captured After Being on the Loose in Indianapolis

IMPD reported shortly after that the monkey was captured in a vacant home in the Irongate Estates. Police said they received reports of minor injuries such as scratches from the monkey.

Hear Alana’s full encounter with Momo, it’s dare we say— bananas!

According to authorities this the second time the monkey has escaped his home. Indianapolis Animal Care Services is currently investigating the owner’s home to ensure a good living environment. In the meantime, Momo is hanging out with the veterinarians at the Indianapolis Zoo.