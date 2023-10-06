Indy Eyewitness Talks About Finding A Monkey On The Loose

There was a bit of monkey business going on around the eastside of Indy the last 24 hours.
Momo the monkey jumped the fence of his owner’s home to go on an adventure of his own.
Wednesday evening IMPD and IACS searched for Momo near his home along Mitthoefer Road. Social media lit up with sightings around the area where the patas monkey roamed. Thursday morning, friend of the show Alana Sheets and her family spotted the monkey in their yard.
Sheets told Hammer and Nigel after Momo made his appearance in her yard she called authorities. She and the neighbors followed the monkey until officers were in enroute.
IMPD reported shortly after that the monkey was captured in a vacant home in the Irongate Estates. Police said they received reports of minor injuries such as scratches from the monkey.
Hear Alana’s full encounter with Momo, it’s dare we say— bananas!
According to authorities this the second time the monkey has escaped his home. Indianapolis Animal Care Services is currently investigating the owner’s home to ensure a good living environment. In the meantime, Momo is hanging out with the veterinarians at the Indianapolis Zoo.
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
-
Six Indiana Small Cities Make List of Top 30 in America.
-
Indiana Police Superintendent Carter is Upset with Indianapolis
-
Be Careful When Shopping At Temu
-
Take a bite out of this! Indiana orchard ranked in top 10 in the country.
-
Bob Dylan Performs Unannounced Set at Farm Aid 2023 in Noblesville
-
Man Describes Missing F-35 Crashing Near His House
-
Two Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Indiana
-
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.