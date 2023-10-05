Carmel Preparing for 2023 Christkindlmarkt

CARMEL, Ind. — Officials in Carmel are already gearing up for a popular holiday tradition, and no, it does not have anything to do with Halloween.

The Hamilton County, Indiana Twitter page posted a message Thursday, saying highway and street departments are now working to transport and set up Christkindlmarkt huts at Carter Green.

Every year, you can head to the space between The Palladium and the Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre to find unique items. Vendors sell their wares in huts, which makes the experience feel like a trip through a European village.

The European experience is further cemented by the competing smells of roasting brats, hot chocolate, and other treats, as well as the light displays and opportunities to skate on The Ice at Carter Green.

This year’s event will kick off on November 18th, and end on Christmas Eve. As you might expect, the Christkindlmarkt will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas days.

