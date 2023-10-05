Mecum Auctions Roars into the Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS –The Mecum Auctions kicked off a three-day event at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, allowing collectors and enthusiasts to bid on rare and iconic vehicles. CEO Dave Magers said the event had outgrown its space in Schaumburg, Illinois. Magers added that the Hoosier State welcomes big events, and he plans to expand the October show and make it a fixture.
“As you walk from car to car, we all have stories and personal connections with certain cars,” says Mecum CEO Dave Magers. “About 85 percent of people that come to Mecum Auctions, including this one, aren’t coming to buy or sell a car; they are coming as a spectator.”
Matt Moravec, a leading auctioneer of classic and collectible cars, says many regulars attend these shows, plus many new customers.
“Part of the Mecum experience is keeping the people entertained and putting good cars in front of them that they are interested in buying,” he said.
This is Mecum Auctions first fall show in Indianapolis, added to complement its popular spring event.
“People talk about Hoosier hospitality; Mecum does it in spades,” said Indianapolis resident Chris. “We come every year. The auction is amazing even if you’re not here to purchase a vehicle.”
“We expect that we are going to grow this event to rival the May event probably,” Magers added. “Indiana is a great place to do business; it’s a business-friendly state, and we just love to be here.
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
-
Six Indiana Small Cities Make List of Top 30 in America.
-
Indiana Police Superintendent Carter is Upset with Indianapolis
-
Be Careful When Shopping At Temu
-
Take a bite out of this! Indiana orchard ranked in top 10 in the country.
-
Bob Dylan Performs Unannounced Set at Farm Aid 2023 in Noblesville
-
Man Describes Missing F-35 Crashing Near His House
-
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.
-
Kendall And Casey