Mecum Auctions Roars into the Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS –The Mecum Auctions kicked off a three-day event at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, allowing collectors and enthusiasts to bid on rare and iconic vehicles. CEO Dave Magers said the event had outgrown its space in Schaumburg, Illinois. Magers added that the Hoosier State welcomes big events, and he plans to expand the October show and make it a fixture.

“As you walk from car to car, we all have stories and personal connections with certain cars,” says Mecum CEO Dave Magers. “About 85 percent of people that come to Mecum Auctions, including this one, aren’t coming to buy or sell a car; they are coming as a spectator.”

Matt Moravec, a leading auctioneer of classic and collectible cars, says many regulars attend these shows, plus many new customers.

“Part of the Mecum experience is keeping the people entertained and putting good cars in front of them that they are interested in buying,” he said.

This is Mecum Auctions first fall show in Indianapolis, added to complement its popular spring event.

“People talk about Hoosier hospitality; Mecum does it in spades,” said Indianapolis resident Chris. “We come every year. The auction is amazing even if you’re not here to purchase a vehicle.”

“We expect that we are going to grow this event to rival the May event probably,” Magers added. “Indiana is a great place to do business; it’s a business-friendly state, and we just love to be here.