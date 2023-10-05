Who Will be the Next Speaker of the House

If you did not know, the Speaker of the House does not have to be a member of Congress. So, could Donlad Trump be the next speaker?

Representative Greg Steube (R-FL), told FOX News on Wednesday that Trump would be the perfect candidate to unite the Republicans behind common policy objectives after Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was removed as the speaker on Tuesday.

“We need somebody to unite our conference. And I honestly believe that he’s the only person that can do that,” Steube told “The Story.”

“He is the America First agenda. We need the America First agenda to be displayed in the House of Representatives.”

Two other names have been tossed out for who could be the new speaker, Representatives Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Steve Scalise (R-LA).

Representative Steube explained why the numbers would favor Trump to be speaker, “The challenge is going to be you’re going to have people that are don’t want to support Jim for whatever reason or don’t want to support Scalise for whatever reasons. And you’ve seen all of this play out on the floor. You have to get to 218 [votes]. Nobody can lose four votes.”

There is a chance a Democrat could be the new speaker. If Republicans can’t unite on one candidate, and the 212 Democrats stay united behind House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York in a finalized roll call, the Democrat could win the speakership of a GOP-majority house based simply on math.

That is an unacceptable outcome.

Jordan formally released a “Dear Colleague” letter announcing his intention to run for speaker. Steube was one of the Republican lawmakers supporting the idea of “House Speaker Donald Trump.”

The issue with Trump being speaker is all of the legal issues.

Representative Sean Casten of Illinois pointed to House Republican Conference Rule 26(a) for the 118th Congress, which says a member of Republican leadership must step aside if indicted on a felony charge that could result in a prison sentence of two or more years.

Due to that rule, it is likely going to be Jordan or Steube as the new speaker.

To hear Tony Katz’s thoughts on who could be the new speaker, click the link below.