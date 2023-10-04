Listen Live
Pence Concerned Over Vote to Remove Former House Speaker McCarthy

Pence said the chaotic pre-vote scene is another reason for new leadership in the White House.

Published on October 4, 2023

Fox Business Republican Candidate Debate

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

WASHINGTON –Former Vice President and Governor Mike Pence says he’s disturbed by a group of Republicans who voted to remove Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker on Tuesday.

 

Pence told an audience at a national security and foreign policy at Georgetown University in Washington that “Chaos is never America’s friend.”

 

“I am deeply disappointed that a few Republicans would join hands with all the Democrats in the House of Representatives to oust the Speaker of the House,” he says.

 

Pence said the chaotic pre-vote scene is another reason for new leadership in the White House.

 

Earlier in the day, Pence’s former boss, ex-President Donald Trump, raised questions about the integrity of the Republican Party, “Why do Republicans constantly engage in internal conflicts? Why aren’t they battling the Radical Left Democrats who are causing harm to our nation?” via his Truth Social platform.

Topic - Politics

