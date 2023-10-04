Listen Live
Two Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Indiana

Published on October 4, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS–There were two winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana during Monday’s drawing. A $100,000 one was bought in Vigo County and $50,000 winning ticket was purchased in Johnson County.

The Hoosier Lottery says the $100,000 ticket was bought at Thornton’s #80 at 2330 S. 3rd Street in Terre Haute. The $50,000 ticket was acquired at Casey’s #3499 on North Morton Street in Franklin.

Whoever got the $100,000 ticket matched four out of the five numbers along with the Powerball with a Power Play of 2X. The $50,000 matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball.

The winning Powerball numbers are 12, 26, 27, 43, and 47 and the Powerball was 5.

The Powerball jackpot for tonight is estimated at $1.2 billion. That’s the third largest in the history of the game.

