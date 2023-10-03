Listen Live
McCarthy Removed as Speaker of the House, How Hoosiers Voted

Published on October 3, 2023

WASHINGTON — Kevin McCarthy has been removed as Speaker of the House.

McCarthy called for a vote on his speakership after Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz put forward the motion to vacate the chair Monday.

Gaetz and other Republicans were frustrated with McCarthy working with House Democrats to eventually pass a short-term government funding bill.

The resolution passed Tuesday 216 to 210, with a handful of Republicans joining Democrats.

This is how your representatives in Congress voted:

  • Republican Jim Baird – No
  • Republican Jim Banks – No
  • Republican Larry Bucshon – No
  • Democrat Andre Carson – Yes
  • Republican Erin Houchin – No
  • Democrat Frank Mrvan – Yes
  • Republican Greg Pence – No
  • Republican Victoria Spartz – No
  • Republican Rudy Yakym – No

Congressman Banks missed his first chance to vote, so he had to wait until the end to cast his official vote. Congresswoman Spartz took several more seconds to answer, but eventually cast her official vote as well.

Spartz had been conflicted in the day leading up to the vote. She was the only congressperson from Indiana to vote against killing the motion altogether.

