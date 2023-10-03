IU, Kentucky Men’s Basketball Regular Season Series to Return in 2025

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The Indiana-Kentucky men’s college basketball matchup is back on the regular season schedule starting in 2025.

Indiana University Athletic Director Scott Dolson and Kentucky Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart agreed to and finalized a four-year commitment that will see three games played on the campuses, and a fourth at Lucas Oil Stadium, between 2025-29. Kentucky will host first, on a rotating basis, across the four years.

The series looks like this:

Dec. 20, 2025 – Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, Lexington, Ky.

Dec. 27, 2026 – Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind. (IU home game)

Dec. 18, 2027 – Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, Lexington, Ky.

Dec. 16, 2028 – Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.

This means that one of college basketball’s storied rivalries is being revived. Between them, IU and Kentucky have 13 national titles and 25 Final Four appearances. It had been discontinued after the 2011-12 season.

Since IU’s win over Kentucky in December 2011 on a last second shot by Christian Watford at Assembly Hall, the programs’ only two meetings have come in the NCAA tournament (2012, 2016).

“This is an exciting day for not only IU and UK Basketball, but college basketball. When you consider the history, the passion, and the proximity of our schools, this is a game that means a great deal to so many people. I appreciate Mitch Barnhart’s willingness to work together to resume what I believe to be college basketball’s best non-conference rivalry. I also appreciate the support of Coach Calipari and Coach Woodson and their desire to bring this series back. Their relationship is a big reason why we are able to make today’s announcement,” said Dolson.

Barnhart said it’s great to renew the series.

“The matchup will resume its place as one of the nation’s most anticipated games of the season. This emanated from Coach Cal and Coach Woodson getting together and talking about playing again. I’ve enjoyed spending time with Scott Dolson and getting to know him better as we’ve worked out the details.”

Kentucky leads the all-time series between the two schools, 32-25.