Police: Man Who Killed Three People After High-Speed Chase Appears in Court

Leyba-Gonzalez faces preliminary charges, including resisting law enforcement and causing death.

Published on October 3, 2023

Police barrier tape at crime scene

Source: (Photo by David Pralh/Getty Images.)

INDIANAPOLIS — The man who killed three people while trying to flee from police will be in court today. Police say 19-year-old Luis Leyba-Gonzalez led police on a chase with speed that exceeded 100 mph. Gonzalez drove through a red light and collided with another vehicle near East Washington Street and Mitthoeffer Road.

 

The collision occurred last week near the intersection of 10th Street and Mitthoeffer Road on the city’s east side.

 

State police say they attempted to stop the driver of a Dodge Challenger suspected of reckless driving near East Washington Street and Mitthoeffer Road.

 

