WIBC News Team Earns Two Awards from Indiana Broadcasters Association

INDIANAPOLIS–The WIBC News team took home awards for Best Investigative Reporting and Best Newscast at the Spectrum Awards put on by the Indiana Broadcasters Association Monday night.

The ceremony was at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis.

The Best Investigative Reporting piece was titled “Herman Whitfield’s Death in Police Custody”. It tells the story of how Whitfield, a man who was having a mental health crisis, died shortly after the police responded to where he was living. It detailed how Whitfield’s family fought to get the full body camera footage released from that April night in 2022, how the community has responded to it, and the consequences that are now facing two officers that prosecutors say were involved.

The Best Newscast piece was titled “WIBC News at Noon”. As you can tell by the title, it was from a newscast at noon that featured stories all throughout the day including severe weather and all of the most pertinent stories from Marion County and beyond for that particular day.

WIBC also was a winner in the Best Sports Coverage category for a special called “Heroes of the 500: Fire and Rain.”

The 2023 Hall of Fame class included the following:

-Clayton Taylor, who served as Vice President of Television Production at WFYI for 20 years.

-Deb Miles, WBYT for 23 years

-Marcia Yockey, a longtime meteorologist at WFIE and WTVW

-Mark Boyle, the radio play-by-play announcer for the Indiana Pacers for the last 35 seasons

-Mark Patrick, A 17-year stint on the Bob and Tom Show, sports host on WNDE, and hosted Hoosier Millionaire

-Robin Miller, motorsports journalist who worked at the Indianapolis Star for more than 30 years along with WIBC, WNAP, WTHR, and WISH. He’s also in the Motorsports Hall of Fame and National Sprint Car Hall of Fame.

Also at the National Association of Statewide Radio Networks conference last week, Network Indiana took home Best Newscast, Best Political Coverage, and Best Documentary.