Indiana Police Superintendent Carter is Upset with Indianapolis

Douglas G. Carter is the head of the Indiana State Police. He is tired of the lack of holding criminals accountable in Indianapolis.

Do you think that $1,000 is enough money to set a murderer free? The city of Indianapolis does. Luis Leyba-Gonzalez, 19, was released Saturday on a $1,000 cash bond. Court records show there was also a $50,000 surety bond. Leyba-Gonzalez faces three counts of resisting law enforcement resulting in death, a level 3 felony.

Leyba-Gonzalez has been accused of killing three people in a high-speed crash while being chased by the police. Court documents show the crash happened after ISP troopers chased Leyba-Gonzalez at speeds of up to 140 miles per hour.

Superintendent Douglas Carter held nothing back when discussing the case with FOX59/CBS4’s Jenny Dreasler on Friday.

Carter said he’s outraged at the low bond set by Marion County Judge Jennifer Harrison.

“Damn it, this is not ok. I am just so tired and so sick of it,” said Carter. “What we’re doing is not working and we need to talk about it and get uncomfortable.

Carter believes it sends a dangerous message to criminals. It shows they can commit a felony and be back out on the street almost 72 hours later.

“This has been an issue that we’ve talked about for such a long time. This happens to this guy that killed three people? This system is broken. It’s badly, badly broken,” said Carter. “When is enough enough? At what point are we going to say stop? Shake up the etch a sketch. We’ve got to clear the slate. This isn’t working. This level of accountability is not working.”

Leyba-Gonzalez says he was “joyriding” to impress his brother and cousin.

“This young lady that was sitting in a car was hit at 120 miles an hour. Hit so hard it removed her car engine. And she’s worth $330? Because of a $1,000 bond. It’s unconscionable,” said Carter. “In my entire career of almost 40 years, I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Carter says he blames Marion County Judge Harrison for Leyba-Gonzalez’s release.

“This is unacceptable. And it’s no wonder we see this perpetual rotation in the system,” said Carter.

This is the city Joe Hogsett created. Crime is at an all-time high. The prosecutors don’t prosecute in Joe Hogsett’s Indianapolis. He doesn’t deserve a third term.

