A Person Fatally Shot On East Side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was shot and killed on the east side late Sunday morning.

Indianapolis Metro Police say the call first came into officers at around 11:15 a.m. It was to an apartment complex on the east side near North Miffhoeffer and East 38th Street.

They arrived to find a person with a gunshot wound. They were taken to a hospital nearby in bad shape. IMPD says the person later died at the hospital.

Investigators are now trying to figure out what led to the shooting.

It’s not clear if police are looking for suspects.