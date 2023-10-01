A Person Fatally Shot On East Side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was shot and killed on the east side late Sunday morning.
Indianapolis Metro Police say the call first came into officers at around 11:15 a.m. It was to an apartment complex on the east side near North Miffhoeffer and East 38th Street.
They arrived to find a person with a gunshot wound. They were taken to a hospital nearby in bad shape. IMPD says the person later died at the hospital.
Investigators are now trying to figure out what led to the shooting.
It’s not clear if police are looking for suspects.
-
Accused Delphi Killer Defense Claims Killings Were Part of Nordic Ritual
-
John Fetterman Body Double
-
Man Describes Missing F-35 Crashing Near His House
-
Be Careful When Shopping At Temu
-
Take a bite out of this! Indiana orchard ranked in top 10 in the country.
-
Bob Dylan Performs Unannounced Set at Farm Aid 2023 in Noblesville
-
Woman Getting Kicked Off Plane: "I'm Instagram Famous"
-
AUDIO: Marion County Sheriff's Office Needs Help Finding Murder Suspect