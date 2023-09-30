Listen Live
Police Say One Man is Dead Following a Beam Collapse

Published on September 30, 2023

top of IU Health Buidling

Source: Photo: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — One man has died after a beam collapsed near Methodist Hospital Saturday morning.

Officers say the beam fell near West 16th Street and North Senate Avenue.  It is not clear what caused the collapse at this time.

In a statement, IU Health claimed the man was a construction worker.  The organization wrote, “We extend our condolences to the family and coworkers during this difficult time.”

Drivers were asked to avoid the area between Senate Boulevard and Capitol Avenue.

Police are still investigating.

