Westfield Mayor in Hospital With COVID-19

WESTFIELD, Ind. — The mayor of Westfield, Indiana is currently in the hospital with COVID-19.

According to a Friday update from the City of Westfield, Mayor Andy Cook tested positive for the virus after getting back from vacation. At this time, he is “hospitalized and receiving treatment for the virus with complications.”

While it is not clear what complications he is experiencing, the update said medical staff encouraged him to go to the hospital.

Cook has been vaccinated and boosted against COVID. His team says he is “resting comfortably” and will return to work once he recovers.

He has been the mayor of the city since 2008.