Two IMPD Officers Indicted Following Shooting of Anthony Maclin

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indy Metro Police officers have been indicted, following the shooting of a man last December.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday that Carl Chandler and Alexander Gregory are facing a variety of charges, including Battery with a Deadly Weapon and Criminal Recklessness.

This indictment is connected to the December 2022 shooting of Anthony Maclin, who was sitting in a car in his grandma’s driveway on North Oxford Street when he was shot by officers. His licensed handgun was in his lap.

His grandmother had apparently called police because she did not recognize the vehicle. Maclin later said he had been resting in his car in order to not disturb his grandma.

Attorney Steven Wagner said officers fired about 30 rounds into Maclin’s car, all before the man could “grab” or even “touch” his licensed firearm.

Criminal cases for the officers will now head to Marion County Superior Court 20.