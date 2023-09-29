Libby Glass, the Indianapolis City County Council Candidate

Libby Glass is a libertarian from the 13th district in Indianapolis. She went in to vote and noticed an opportunity to make a difference.

She went in to vote for the primary. While she was voting, she noticed there was only a democrat running for Indianapolis City County Council. No one stepped up to run, so she did.

Since then, she has not just been campaigning. She has been active in the community learning about the wants and needs of Indianapolis citizens.

She sat down with Tony Katz today to talk about her campaign, and what she has learned about the residents of Indianapolis.