Wild Flamingo Spotted on Indiana Side of Ohio River

Published on September 27, 2023

PARTIOT, Ind — A wild flamingo has been spotted in Indiana recently. This follows a trend of flamingos popping up across the United States in areas where they would not commonly be found.

Flamingo in Ohio River

Source: Sheena Donald Pyles / WISH-TV

States like Indiana, Ohio, and Wisconsin have all reported sightings of the pink tropical bird recently. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has been receiving reports of flamingo sightings since early September. So far all sightings involve just one flamingo being spotted on the Indiana side of the Ohio River.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission the American Flamingo has not resided in the United States since the early 20th century.

The bird’s presence in more northern states could be attributed to the path of hurricane Idalia which formed in the Caribbean and moved north through Florida potentially displacing hundreds of pink flamingos.

It is unknown how long the birds will be around for as they will likely migrate south again as temperatures cool down.

 

