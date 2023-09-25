Take a bite out of this! Indiana orchard ranked in top 10 in the country.

The history of apple cultivation in the United States is as rich and diverse as the apple varieties themselves. The first apple orchard was planted near Boston’s Beacon Hill in 1965. Since then apples have played an essential role in American agriculture and culture.

Fast forward to today, and you’ll find over 20,000 apple growers scattered across all 50 states. Collectively these orchards produce a staggering 255 million bushels of apples each year, as reported by the U.S. Apple Association.

Which Indiana Orchard is Ranked in the Top 10?

Among this vast apple-growing landscape, there are exceptional orchards that stand out for their dedication to offering visitors an immersive apple-picking experience. One Indiana grove ranked ninth by USA Today’s 10 Best: Huber’s Orchard and Winery in Borden, Indiana.

Huber’s Orchard and Winery is nestled approximately 30 miles northwest of Louisville, Kentucky. This family-owned orchard has earned a stellar reputation for its remarkable fall season and the delicious apples it produces. Starting in mid-August, the orchard opens its gates to visitors, inviting them to embark on a unique apple-picking adventure.

Also, guests can hop on a “U-Pick” wagon, which takes them through the sprawling fruit garden, where they can personally select apples from a variety of options.

Whether you prefer the sweetness of Gala apples, the tartness of Granny Smiths, or the classic taste of Red Delicious, you’ll find an assortment of options to fill your baskets.

Additionally, the orchard offers an array of autumnal entertainment. Hayrides, corn mazes, and pumpkin patches make it the perfect destination for families and apple enthusiasts alike.