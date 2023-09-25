Son Of Mishawaka Mayor Arrested For Drunk Driving

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Drunk driving is the charge for the adult son of the mayor of Mishawaka.

Joseph Wood was arrested in South Bend late Saturday night. He had been involved in a crash that knocked out power for about 30 homes nearby. One of the other cars involved landed on its side.

Wood, who is the son of Mishawaka mayor Dave Wood, was treated for minor injuries and then taken to jail. But, he has since been released. Dave Wood said in a statement that his son is dealing with “mental health issues.”

Last year, Joseph Wood was also accused of drunk driving but was never arrested for it.

Mayor Dave Wood’s full statement:

“My wife and I were very disappointed to hear about our adult son’s accident and alleged OWI Saturday night in South Bend. We have always put our family as our top priority. Our family is not perfect. We know that Joseph is dealing with some mental health issues, and we are committed to getting him the help and resources he needs.

“We are thankful that no one was injured, and we’d like to thank the South Bend Police Department and the staff of the St Joseph County Jail, operated by the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department for their professional response and handling this unfortunate situation independently and completely by the book. We never expected favoritism, and we ask for our community’s patience and understanding at this difficult time for our family.”