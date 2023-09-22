Police: Zionsville Man Arrested for Threatening to “Slowly Kill” Officers

BOONE COUNTY, Ind.–A man who was arrested for causing a standoff with police in March 2022 was arrested again this week for intimidation.

Police say 31-year-old Nicholas Schuhler of Zionsville accused Boone County “government entities” of covering up a death investigation regarding one of his past girlfriends. They also say he displayed other “miscellaneous outlandish” conduct and directed it at government leaders.

On September 21, 2023, the police say they learned that Schuhler had sent an email to Boone County Sheriff Tony Harris advising that “money needed to be provided to his family for the cost of living” and that if he was not taken seriously he would “slowly kill officers” involved in his accusations. Schuhler is also accused of saying that he should not be messed with, this was not a harmless joke, and the Sheriff was running out of time.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested Schuhler in Marion County on September 21. He was taken to the Boone County Jail. Schuhler is charged with intimidation, a level 6 felony. He may also face a resisting law enforcement charge.

On March 2, 2022, Schuhler was arrested and charged with carrying a handgun without a license (Class A misdemeanor) and 4 counts of pointing a firearm (level 6 felony). Police said he caused a 7-hour standoff with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Zionsville Police Department, and Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department.

On September 23, 2022, Schuhler was placed in a mental health treatment facility before pleading guilty to 2 counts of Pointing a Firearm: Level 6 Felony. Schuhler was ultimately sentenced to 1 ½ Years Department of Corrections followed by 3 years of supervised probation.