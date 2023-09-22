Memorial Services Planned for Former State Senator Jack Sandlin

INDIANAPOLIS — The family of former State Senator Jack Sandlin is inviting you to attend his memorial services next week.
The former representative recently died at the age of 72. In honor of his life, a visitation and memorial service will be held at the Indiana Statehouse next Friday.
The visitation and subsequent memorial service will run from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Another memorial service will be held Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. at G.H. Herrmann Funeral Homes.
Then, Sandlin’s graveside service will start the following Saturday at 10 a.m. at Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
You can send cards and messages of support to Sandlin’s family by mailing them to:
P.O. Box 47802
Indianapolis, Indiana
46247.
