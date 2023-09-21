INDIANAPOLIS — State Sen. Jack Sandlin has died.

Sandlin, who had been serving Hoosiers on Indianapolis’s south side in the State Senate since 2016, died of a heart attack on Wednesday.

“Jack Sandlin was a strong advocate for the people of Central Indiana and a champion of Indianapolis. He was a valued member of our caucus, and we will feel his loss deeply,” said Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray. “Our hearts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and all those who will be affected by this sudden loss, especially his wife Lydia.”

The Republican was elected to the State Senate in 2016 after serving for a long time as a township trustee in Perry Township as well as serving on the Indianapolis City-County Council.

“Jack lived a life in service to his community from his time on the police force, through his tenure as a city-county councilor, and finally as a state senator representing the Southside,” said Marion County GOP chairman Joe Elsener. “His voice and impact on our city will certainly be missed. Our prayers are with his family, friends, and loved ones during this time.”