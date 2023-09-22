Yakym: Hoosiers Seeks Fair Share of Infrastructure Investment

WASHINGTON — President Biden passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) almost two years ago. One of its key features is expanding discretionary grant funding by 500%. However, Representative Rudy Yakym, a Republican from Indiana’s second district, is concerned that Indiana has not received its fair share of the available grant funding.

During a House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee hearing, Yakym questioned U.S. Secretary of Transportation and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg about this issue and the nation’s supply chain troubles. Yakym emphasized the need to ensure that Hoosiers receive a fair allocation of the available grant funding.

Yakym informed Buttigieg that he had already expressed concerns about the issue earlier. He also pointed out that Indiana was behind all U.S. territories receiving the grant funding.

“That’s tens or even hundreds of millions of dollars in foregone projects to improve Hoosier communities like your former stomping ground of South Bend and across the entire state,” said Yakim.

Buttigieg said the Transportation Department will work towards a more equitable funding solution for Hoosiers.

“We want to make sure like every state, including Indiana, where I spent a majority of my life, get a fair shake in these processes and welcome opportunities to work with project sponsors who came close but didn’t quite make the cut.”

Buttigieg also highlighted the impact that the infrastructure law is having on streamlining the movement of freight across the country. He said efforts are underway to enhance the supply chain issues.

“We’re strengthening supply chains to keep goods moving and reduce prices,” Buttigieg said.