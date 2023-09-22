The Senate Shouldn’t have a Dress Code to Appease John Fetterman

The Senate recently changed their dress code to appease John Fetterman. It has rubbed some people the wrong way, including fellow Democrats.

Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), the No. 2 Senate Democrat, criticized the recent dress code change for Sen. John Fetterman (D-Penn.) — he suggested that the upper chamber “needs to act on this.”

“I’m concerned about it. The senator in question from Pennsylvania is a personal friend, but I think we need to have standards,” Durbin told “The Briefing with Steve Scully” on SiriusXM in an interview airing Friday.

Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer (D-NY), confirmed the dress code change on Sunday, while insisting, “I will continue to wear a suit.”

“I can’t understand exactly what he was thinking at that point,” a perplexed Durbin replied when asked about Schumer’s reasoning for the switch.

“I want to give him the benefit of the doubt until I speak to him, but I think the Senate needs to act on this.”

Fetterman took full advantage of the lowering of the dress code, which allows people to wear whatever they want on the Senate floor, when he oversaw votes on Wednesday.

In a room full of his peers and Senate staffers wore nice suits, Fetterman wore a baggy dark-colored button-down T-shirt, knee-length shorts, and sneakers.

There was a quick and aggressive response by almost every Republican senator. They signed a letter to Schumer protesting the new lenient standard.

This is the Senate of the United States. There should be higher standards than this.

Fetterman does not even feel bad for not caring about the dress code. He has gone to X (Twitter) to troll the Republicans.

“If those jagoffs in the House stop trying to shut our government down, and fully support Ukraine, then I will save democracy by wearing a suit on the Senate floor next week,” Fetterman (D-Pa.) posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Fetterman does not care. He should not be catered to. It is sad that he suffered a stroke and has been through a lot in the past year, but the Senate should have standards. If Fetterman cannot comply with a simple dress code, then his fellow Democrats should ask him to leave the Senate.

