Get Tickets Now for the 2023 Christmas Gift + Hobby Show

INDIANAPOLIS — While Christmas may still seem far away, coordinators are already selling tickets for the Christmas Gift + Hobby Show at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

This year marks the 74th running of the event, at which you can purchase items from more than 300 vendors. There will also be live performances, “Merry Money” drawings, opportunities to meet Santa, and more.

Plus, actor and author Karolyn Grimes will make an appearance. Grimes is perhaps best known for playing Zuzu Bailey in Frank Capra’s “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

The Gift + Hobby Show will run Wednesday, November 8th – Sunday, November 12th at the fairground’s West Pavilion. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday – Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Get tickets here. You can save $2 on adult tickets if you buy through November 7th.